Help those in need this Holiday season!
KCOY proudly presents the its annual Turkey Drive to benefit the SLO Food Bank and Good Samaritan Shelter, and will run up to November 19th! Last year, community members like you generously donated frozen turkeys, non-perishable food, and monetary contributions.
This year’s Turkey Drive looks a little different. For operational and public safety reasons, the SLO Food Bank will only be accepting monetary contributions. Good Samaritan Shelter will be accepting monetary and in-kind contributions, please see list below for participating stores. All donations will help provide Holiday meals, peace of mind and joy to those in need! Join fellow community members by donating now or visit participating locations to make your donation in person.