Help those in need this Holiday season!





The SLO Food Bank believes everyone has the right to nutritious food and by alleviating hunger we enhance the wellbeing of San Luis Obispo County. Every $1 raised will provide seven nutritious Holiday meals to those in need. Donate now or visit participating grocery stores. To learn more about the SLO Food Bank, visit our website.









Good Samaritan Services provides emergency, transitional and affordable housing along with support services for homeless and those in recovery throughout the Central Coast. We are committed to providing the highest level of care and have been doing so for almost 30 years! Donate now or visit participating stores. To learn more about Good Samaritan Services, visit our website.